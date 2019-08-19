FILE PHOTO: Walmart signs are displayed inside a Walmart store in Mexico City.



INTERNATIONAL –Total revenue of Walmart for its second quarter (Q2) of Financial Year 2020 (FY20) ending July 31 hit $130.4 billion, up 1.8 percent year on year, while the net sales of Walmart International decreased 1.1 percent year on year to $29.1 billion, the company reported on Thursday.

In its Q2 FY20, the latest quarterly report of fiscal year 2020, Walmart reported that excluding currency, its total revenue was 131.7 billion dollars, up 2.9 percent year on year, while the net sales of Walmart International jumped 3.3 percent to $30.4 billion year on year, thanks to the strength in Walmex and China.





However, the strength "were offset by softness in the U.K. and Canada," the company said. Walmex is the Mexican and Central American Walmart division, one of the Walmart's largest divisions outside the United States. Walmart China began in 1996 with the opening of a supercenter and Sam's Club in Shenzhen.





In June 2016, Walmart and JD.com, one of China's largest e-commerce companies, announced a strategic alliance to serve consumers across China through a powerful combination of e-commerce and retail.





Walmart US eCommerce sales growth in Q2 increased by 37 percent year on year, following the strong growth at the same level of 37 percent year on year in Q1, thanks to strong growth in online grocery. Walmart US eCommerce continued to benefit from the expansion of grocery pickup and delivery and a broader assortment on Walmart.com.





Its eCommerce sales increased 40 percent in the fiscal year 2019. President and CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon said, "We're on track to exceed our original earnings expectations for the year." In the meantime, he stressed the importance of safety.





"Our hearts continue to be with our associates in El Paso and Southaven, and we are focused on the safety of our associates and customers in all our stores and clubs." An attack in the border city of El Paso, Texas, happened on Aug. 3 at a Walmart mall.





A total of 22 people, including eight Mexican nationals, were killed in the shooting spree. The mass shooting is being investigated as a case of "domestic terrorism."





A 21-year-old white male has been arrested, who confessed to officers that he had been targeting Mexicans. During its fiscal year 2019, Walmart generated 514.4 billion dollars, an increase of 14.1 billion dollars, or 2.8 percent over its previous fiscal year.





While the net sales of Walmart International reached $120.8 billion , up 2.3 percent year on year. Headquartered in Bentonville, US state of Arkansas, the multinational retail corporation Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue as well as the largest private employer in the world with over 2 million employees.





XINHUA