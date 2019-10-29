FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television remote in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California

INTERNATIONAL - In 2013, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) shook up television by delivering 13 episodes of “House of Cards” in one batch, a move that helped popularize streaming video and fueled a culture of binge watching.

But Apple Inc APPL.O, Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N) are largely rejecting that path as they prepare their own efforts to hook the online audiences that embraced Netflix.





Executives at AT&T’s forthcoming HBO Max, a streaming service that will be unveiled to investors on Tuesday, plan to debut one new episode of its original series per week, Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and the company’s direct-to-consumer business, told Reuters. That mirrors the traditional TV pattern.





“We like the idea that people watch weekly and look forward to the next episode and talk about it,” Greenblatt said. “Newspapers write about the storylines. There is a sense of a shared experience.”





Creating buzz around a new series will be crucial in the coming weeks and months as several companies jockey to lure customers and keep them paying a monthly fee over the long term.





HBO Max may make some exceptions, according to a source familiar with the company’s strategy, by putting out a few episodes simultaneously to stoke initial interest.





Apple, meanwhile, will debut its subscription video service, Apple TV+, on Friday. For dramas “The Morning Show” and “See,” and most other Apple series, the company will drop three episodes at the same time, followed by one per week.