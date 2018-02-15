



The film which will be released this weekend is expected to have $150 million weekend opening according to CNBC.





CNN Money is reporting that according to analysts the film could make more than $160 million during the American four day weekend.





The figures for the opening weekend are much larger compared to the most recently MCU film Thor Ragnarok and Spider-Man: Homecoming.





Box Office Mojo figures show that Thor: Ragnarok had opening weekend box office of $122,7 million and Spider-Man: Homecoming had an opening weekend of $117 million.





There has been a lot of buzz around the film because of its mainly African-American cast and it is the first MCU film to have an African-American director at the helm, Ryan Coogler.





CNNMoney has also reported that the film will be released in over 4 000 cinemas in North America. Twitter has announced that the film is also the most tweeted movie of 2018 with over 5 million tweets ahead of its release date.





This project could also be a landmark movie in the world of cinema, because movie executives believed that a movie with all African-American cast can't do well overseas.





Michael B. Jordan said in an interview that movie executives believed that movies with an African-American cast will not do well on the international market.





However, with all the buzz around the film, it will surely do well domestically and internationally.













- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE









DURBAN - Black Panther is the most highly anticipated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).