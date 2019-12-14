An Indian boy looks as city's sky line is seen enveloped in thick smog in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Schools in India's capital have been shut for Thursday and Friday after air quality plunged to a severe category for the third consecutive day, enveloping New Delhi in a thick gray haze of noxious air. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

INTERNATIONAL - India’s fight against deadly air pollution may come with an unintended consequence: increased emissions of greenhouse gases.

Government-mandated pollution control devices for coal-fired power plants, which reduce deadly sulfur-dioxide pollution, could also boost carbon dioxide emissions at individual plants, according to a report by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That may impede India’s ability to meet international commitments to reduce carbon-emissions intensity.

“It’ll come down to a trade-off between local health impacts versus global warming,” said Deepak Krishnan, a Bengaluru-based associate director with World Resources Institute India.





India has committed to cutting its emissions intensity -- the amount of greenhouse gases released for each unit of economic growth -- by about a third from 2005 levels by 2030, under the Paris Agreement. A series of scientific reports that show nations aren’t doing enough to avert a devastating increase in the Earth’s temperature has triggered calls by younger activists at the United Nation’s COP25 meeting in Madrid for more extreme solutions than the actions to which nations have already committed.





Federal power and environment ministries, the two agencies involved in the implementation of the pollution control devices, were unable to respond to requests for comment.





India’s environment ministry in December 2015 imposed caps on emissions of toxic gases, including SO2 and nitrogen oxides from power plant stacks, allowing the operators two years to retrofit facilities. But the deadlines have been extended by as much as five years as the distressed generators face financing challenges.

A more practical approach would be to prioritize requiring so-called flue-gas desulfurization units, or FGDs, in areas that are critically polluted with high levels of sulfur dioxide levels, said R. Srikanth, a professor for energy and natural resources at Bengaluru-based National Institute of Advanced Studies.



