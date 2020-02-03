INTERNATIONAL - Some Chinese technology firms are continuing to manufacture parts and products despite government calls across various cities and provinces for work to be halted as Beijing seeks to stop the spread of the coronavirus ravaging the country.
Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co said on Monday it had resumed production of goods including consumer devices and carrier equipment, and operations are running normally. The company restarted manufacturing in line with a special exemption that allows certain critical industries to remain in operation, despite Beijing’s call to halt all work in some cities and provinces.
The spokesman said most of the production was in Dongguan, a city in the southern Guangdong province.
Other companies have also kept production running, in some cases even through Chinese New Year, in a sign of the critical importance Beijing places on its domestic tech supply chain, a subject of friction with the United States
Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), a state-backed maker of flash memory chips based in Wuhan - the city where the virus outbreak originated - confirmed on Monday that it has not yet ceased production.