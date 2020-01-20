WATCH: Musk’s SpaceX steps toward crewed flights in successful test









INTERNATIONAL - Elon Musk's rocket company passed a crucial safety test Sunday, clearing its last major hurdle to an historic first crewed flight for NASA, possibly in the first half this year.

The hardware necessary for the first launch with astronauts will probably be in place by the end of February, Musk said at a press conference with NASA and SpaceX representatives following the test. The “collective wisdom” among his colleagues was that an inaugural flight was possible in the second quarter of 2020, he said.

WATCH:













Sunday’s test shows SpaceX can safely abort a mission if something goes wrong after takeoff. It was delayed from the previous day due to poor conditions in the recovery area. Musk described the safety test as “picture perfect,” and congratulated the respective teams on their dedication.





“I’m super fired up, this is great,” Musk added. “It appears probable that the first crewed launch could occur in the second quarter.”





This explosion was on purpose.



Watch the moment @SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft separate in mid-air to test their ability to eject during an emergency pic.twitter.com/xq1y2p20uD — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 19, 2020



