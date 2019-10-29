FILE PHOTO: A fisherman cleans his boat beneath Maputo's skyline

INTERNATIONAL - The Chinese-renovated Beira fishing port will serve as a valuable platform for strengthening Mozambique's fishing industry and contributing to the country's economic development, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said here Monday.

"This project is a valuable platform in our efforts to secure and scale up the fishing industry, and the conditions for the value chain in the sector are strengthened," Nyusi said at the inauguration ceremony.

The port will enable Mozambicans to capture more quality marine products and increase domestic consumption and export, Nyusi said, adding that the Mozambican government has always seen food security as a priority.

The president expressed his gratitude to China, saying that the project showed the fruitful relationship between the two countries and their people, which has further developed over the years.

"We believe that over the following coming months we will continue to open more Chinese-funded projects," Nyusi said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Su Jian said at the ceremony that "the port will greatly increase Mozambique's fishing and processing capacity of aquatic products, and will promote the overall development of related industries, create jobs, and raise people's income."

The Beira fishing port that was damaged in a cyclone in early 2000, has been renovated by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd since 2017. It now has a 377-meter-long shoreline, eight berths and a new cold storage covering 5,000 square meters.

With a bigger area and a triple storage capacity, the port is estimated to bring $100 million in revenues per year.

WATCH:


XINHUA