FILE PHOTO: A fisherman cleans his boat beneath Maputo's skyline

INTERNATIONAL - The Chinese-renovated Beira fishing port will serve as a valuable platform for strengthening Mozambique's fishing industry and contributing to the country's economic development, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi said here Monday. "This project is a valuable platform in our efforts to secure and scale up the fishing industry, and the conditions for the value chain in the sector are strengthened," Nyusi said at the inauguration ceremony.

The port will enable Mozambicans to capture more quality marine products and increase domestic consumption and export, Nyusi said, adding that the Mozambican government has always seen food security as a priority.

The president expressed his gratitude to China, saying that the project showed the fruitful relationship between the two countries and their people, which has further developed over the years.

"We believe that over the following coming months we will continue to open more Chinese-funded projects," Nyusi said.