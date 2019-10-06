INTERNATIONAL – South Sudan and China have vowed to strengthen cooperation in the oil sector in a bid to increase production in the east African country's oil industry, a senior petroleum ministry official has said.
Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan Hua Ning held talks with South Sudan's petroleum minister Awow Daniel Chuang over investment opportunities in the country's oil sector.
Mayen Wol, undersecretary of the ministry of petroleum, said the two sides discussed ways of how Chinese oil companies operating in South Sudan can boost their existing exploration and investments, state-owned radio South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) reported Thursday.
"We are going to be friendly to the Chinese companies so that they can extract the oil because this oil is beneficial to all of us," Wol told SSBC.
South Sudan has the third-largest oil reserves in Sub-Saharan Africa, estimated at 3.5 billion barrels and much of the reserves being unexplored.