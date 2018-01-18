The Time's Up has collected more than $16 million. Photo: Facebook





The fund that was launched last month has been set up to supply subsidised legal support to people that have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse at their workplace or while in the pursuit of their careers.





In total, the money in the fund stands at $16 683 400 of a $17 million that has been set by the organisation.





The Time's Up Legal Defence Fund is actually a GoFundMe project that allows people to donate as much as they want to, to the fund.





According to the Times's Up Legal Defence Fund, 18102 people have contributed in 28 days. That is close to $600000 on average each day.





Recently actor Mark Wahlberg donated $1,5 million in the name of his co-star Michelle Williams. Williams and Wahlberg starred together in a recent movie called All The Money In The World.





Wahlberg came under fire for being paid $1,5 million to reshoot the movie after Kevin Spacey was replced by Christopher Plummer.





Spacy was replaced because he was involved in stories that he sexually abused individuals.





Williams was only paid $1000.





Other big contributors to the fund include the agency that represents Williams and Wahlberg, William Morris Endeavour Agency, the donated $500000 to Time's Up.





Actors like Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman will be donating their salaries of the film A Rainy Day in New York to the Time's Up fund and other organisations that support victims.

The director of A Rainy Day in New York, Woody Allen has been accused of sexual abuse by his daughter Dylan Farrow.





Selena Gomez who also stars in the film, A Rainy Day in New York has also donated money to the fund.





Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift donated $100000 respectively. Actresses Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone have donated $50000 each.





Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Shonda Rhimes have donated $500000 each.





Filmmaker and producer JJ Abrams and his wife donated $1 million while successful director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw gave $2 million through their foundation Wunderkinder Foundation.









