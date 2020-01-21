INTERNATIONAL - Uber has sold its online food-ordering business in India to local rival Zomato in exchange for a 9.99 percent stake in the startup backed by China’s Ant Financial, limiting its exposure to a crowded market where it has struggled to grow.
The all-stock deal is likely to push Zomato to the top position in India’s food delivery market, ahead of Swiggy, which counts China’s Tencent Holdings as an investor.
Zomato - valued at around $3 billion after raising money from Alibaba (BABA.N) affiliate Ant this month - said Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations, and direct restaurants, delivery partners and users to the Zomato platform from Tuesday.