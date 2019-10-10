INTERNATIONAL – A British company says it’s building the world’s first “vertiport” for electric aircraft in Singapore, an early step towards a global network for flying taxis.
Essex-based Skyports Ltd. plans to show off the vertical take-off and landing station at Marina Bay during the Intelligent Transport Systems World Congress from Oct. 21-25. Germany’s Volocopter GmbH will bring along its electric aircraft for a demonstration flight.
Urban air transport isn’t new—helicopters have been doing it for decades. What’s changing is that better batteries and innovative designs are making it cheaper, cleaner and quieter. Companies are just trying to demonstrate the technology’s capabilities for now, but a report from Citigroup said sales of air taxis could reach $5 billion by the end of the next decade.