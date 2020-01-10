Waymo said that arbitrators had finalised a judgment of $128 million, plus undisclosed legal costs and interest, against two former employees who went to rival Uber. Photo: (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Alphabet Inc’s Waymo said on Thursday that arbitrators had finalised a judgment of $128 million, plus undisclosed legal costs and interest, against two former employees who went to rival Uber Technologies. The decision is the latest defeat for Uber in a multi-pronged legal battle with Waymo over the development of self-driving vehicle technology. Last year, Uber said it could have to pay the entire judgment as part of indemnification pacts with the two workers.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google, which spun off Waymo in 2016, alleged that year that engineer Anthony Levandowski and business leader Lior Ron breached various contracts as they brought Waymo employees and technology to Uber.

Waymo won an interim judgment last March, with Levandowski liable for $127 million, while he and Ron were together on the hook for a further $1 million, according to previous disclosures.

The company last month was then awarded the legal fees, attorneys’ fees and prejudgment interest, but the amounts were redacted in state court papers filed on Thursday in San Francisco.