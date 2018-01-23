DURBAN - The World Economic Forum hosted their 24th Annual Crystal Awards last night in Davos.
The Crystal Awards celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to bettering the state of the world. The three people that were honoured were Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan and British musician Elton John.
1. Cate Blanchett
Blanchett was honoured for her work in lending her voice and influence to raising awareness as a UNHCR Global Goodwill Ambassador. She was appointed an ambassador in recognition for her commitment to refugees.
Blanchett is a well known actress internationally and has received recognition for her work in films. She has been a part of big blockbuster films like How To Train Your Dragon. Her net worth is $45 million.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
Khan was honoured for his leadership in championing for rights for women and children in India. He's the founder of the Meer Foundation which gives support to women who have been victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, occupational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support.
Khan has also been responsible for the creation of specialised wards in hospitals for children and has supported the childcare centres with free boarding for children that are receiving cancer treatment.
Khan is a popular Indian actor who has entertaining film and television audiences for 30 years. He is also a producer with his own production company called Red Chillies Entertainment. His net worth is around $760 million.
3. Elton John
The British musician was honoured for his leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS. Through his foundation the Elton John AIDS Foundation he has raised more than $400 million to date to support HIV/AIDS prevention, service and advocacy programmes.
John is one of the world's most successful artists of all time with a career that has spanned more than 50 years. He has had 35 gold and 25 platinum albums and has sold more than 350 million albums worldwide. His net worth is around $480 million.
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE