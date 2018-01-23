DURBAN - The World Economic Forum hosted their 24th Annual Crystal Awards last night in Davos.

The Crystal Awards celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding artists who have shown exemplary commitment to bettering the state of the world. The three people that were honoured were Australian actress Cate Blanchett, Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan and British musician Elton John.

1. Cate Blanchett





Blanchett was honoured for her work in lending her voice and influence to raising awareness as a UNHCR Global Goodwill Ambassador. She was appointed an ambassador in recognition for her commitment to refugees.





Blanchett is a well known actress internationally and has received recognition for her work in films. She has been a part of big blockbuster films like How To Train Your Dragon. Her net worth is $45 million.









