A bowl of marijuana is displayed for a photograph at the MedMen dispensary in West Hollywood, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Now that recreational marijuana is legal in California and seven other states, startups are vying with traditional beverage companies for the attention of consumers planning to ingest a social intoxicant. Instead of meeting after work for a drink, for example, they suggest other ways to catch a buzz with friends or co-workers. Perhaps some cannabis wine will do, or maybe pot-infused seltzer or even an old-fashioned joint -- prerolled, of course.





Toast, an Aspen, Colorado-based startup co-founded by the former chief marketing officer of Budweiser, is one of the companies taking its cues from Big Alcohol. It offers two types of cannabis cigarettes: its namesake product, which the company says is akin to a cocktail, and Toast Gold, which it compares to glass of champagne. Another line extension called Toast Reserve, due in the first quarter of this year, is billed as the marijuana version of Scotch whisky.





California adults not content to ring in the New Year with the traditional fizz of champagne can look forward to celebrating with the buzz of marijuana. Picture: AP Photo/Scott Smith







“Toast is designed so wherever you would think of alcoholic drinks, you would think of Toast,” said Chris Burggraeve, the co-founder and former Bud executive.





It’s all part of the rapidly changing way America looks at marijuana. Sixty-four percent of the U.S. population now wants to make pot legal, according to a Gallup poll released in October. California legalized recreational use on Jan. 1, meaning that one in five American adults can now eat, drink, smoke or vape however they please. The industry is expected to balloon to $50 billion by 2026, from $6 billion in 2016, according to Cowen & Co.



