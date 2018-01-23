It is estimated that 750 global leaders will be at the finance summit.





Ramaphosa took with him an entire delegation of Ministers, reporters, business people and officials form the JSE and financial institutions.





On Tuesday, the ANC president, held a bilateral meeting with Rwanda President Paul Kagame on the margins of the WEF 2018 Annual Meeting.





According to National Treasury Ramaphosa will be participating in various discussion platforms at the WEF with the goal of developing a response to new strategies towards changing governance in different parts of the world.









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE