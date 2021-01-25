WEF: President Xi Jinping calls for global co-operation against Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

INTERNATIONAL - Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater global efforts in the fight against an unprecedented public health crisis and renewed commitment to multilateral co-operation. He was speaking yesterday to business, government and civil society leaders participating in the World Economic Forum’s virtual event, The Davos Agenda. “The pandemic is far from over and the recent resurgence in Covid cases reminds us that we must carry on the fight. There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger from this disaster,” Xi said. "We should stay committed to keeping up with the times instead of rejecting change. Now is the time for major development and major transformation." Xi also outlined several objectives required for a better future, including strengthening global co-operation in addressing the big common challenges, namely Covid-19 and climate change.

On co-operation, Xi said: “We hope these efforts will bring more co-operation opportunities to other countries and give further impetus to global economic recovery and growth.

"Let us all join hands and let multilateralism light our way toward a community with a shared future for mankind. We should stay committed to international law and international rules, instead of seeking one’s own supremacy.”

On the subject of climate change, he said: “We need to deliver on the Paris Agreement on climate change and promote green development. We need to give continued priority to development, implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and make sure that all countries, especially developing ones, share in the fruits of global development.”

He reiterated China’s commitment to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and promoting a green, low-carbon way of life and production, and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.

Xi said: "The Earth is our one and only home. To scale up efforts to address climate change and promote sustainable development bears on the future of humanity."

Turning his attention to the world economy, he said: “Despite the trillions of dollars in relief packages worldwide, global recovery is rather shaky and the outlook remains uncertain. We need to focus on current priorities, and balance Covid response and economic development.

“Macro-economic policy support should be stepped up to bring the world economy out of the woods as early as possible.”

Xi said containing the coronavirus was another pressing task for the international community, stressing that closer solidarity and co-operation, more information sharing and a stronger response were needed to defeat Covid-19.

He said China was committed to sharing its experience with other countries and assisting those less prepared for the pandemic and to work for greater accessibility to Covid vaccines in developing countries.

He also said China would continue to promote economic globalisation and advance technology and innovation. “We are committed to following through on our policy of opening up and continuing to promote trade and investment liberalisation.”

Xi added: “Science, technology and innovation is a key engine for human progress... China will create an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory scientific environment that is beneficial to all.”

Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum’s founder and executive chairperson, thanked China for taking an active part in global efforts to combat Covid-19 and to implement the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

Schwab said: “2021 will be the critical year to re-establish trust in our ability to shape our common future in collective and constructive ways.

“We must win the fight against the virus, we must reinvigorate global economic growth and make it more robust, resilient, inclusive and sustainable, and at the same time we must accelerate the transition to a net zero economy.

“We must come together to ensure that we capture the moment and move into the age of collaboration to build a better world,” Schwab said.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE