Wells Fargo resumes job cuts after pandemic break

INTERNATIONAL - Wells Fargo & Co resumed job cuts in early August after it paused layoffs in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The lender said in July it would launch a broad cost-cutting initiative this year as the bank braces for massive loan losses caused by the pandemic and continues to work through expensive regulatory and operational problems tied to a long-running sales scandal.

Layoffs, branch closures and cuts to third-party spending are on the table, the bank’s executives had then said.

“We expect to reduce the size of our workforce through a combination of attrition, the elimination of open roles, and job displacements,” a spokeswoman said in an email, adding that Wells Fargo was working to bring its expenses more in line with its peers and create a company that is more “nimble”.

The bank will provide severance and career assistance to affected staff.