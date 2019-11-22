WeWork employees embrace on the sidewalk outside the entrance to the WeWork corporate headquarters in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK - WeWork said on Thursday it is laying off around 2,400 employees, almost 20% of its workforce, as the office-sharing company seeks to drastically cut costs after it transformed from a Wall Street darling into a pariah in a matter of weeks.

The long-anticipated layoffs are the biggest move yet by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which is providing a $9.5 billion lifeline and will soon own about 80 percent of WeWork’s shares, to refocus the company on its core business.





Under co-founder and ex-CEO Adam Neumann, WeWork had become bloated and was diversifying into all kinds of areas - including setting up a school and running apartment buildings - without any clear route to profitability.





“As part of our renewed focus on the core WeWork business, and as we have previously shared with employees, the company is making necessary layoffs to create a more efficient organization,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.





The job cuts are the latest sign of how much WeWork’s prospects have deteriorated - from being worth $47 billion in January and planning in September an initial public offering (IPO), to a company facing a cash crunch and fighting for survival.