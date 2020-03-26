WeWork’s new crisis: ‘workplaces will never be the same after this’

Even before the virus, WeWork was reeling from the drastic cuts it made last fall to stay afloat. The company said in November it was terminating about 2,400 employees. The project’s codename among management was Huxley, a reference to the author of Brave New World, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters. The dismissals continued with dozens of workers quietly losing their jobs last month, three people familiar with the move said. On Tuesday, WeWork filed paperwork with New York state for layoffs affecting 45 more workers.





Cash remains a concern. WeWork said last week it has access to billions of dollars in debt, but as of September, the company was losing more than $400 million a month. WeWork’s largest backer, SoftBank Group Corp., is now threatening to unravel a deal to buy stock from other shareholders. Although SoftBank insisted it’s committed to WeWork, the move would block a much-needed $1.1 billion credit line to the company. The deadline for SoftBank to complete the deal is in a week.





Finally, there’s the virus. Tenants facing economic hardships or prolonged mandates to work from home could choose not to renew short-term leases, leaving WeWork on the hook for billions in long-term lease liabilities.





WeWork employees are questioning the company’s handling of the health crisis. When WeWork learned a tenant in New York City tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the location on Lexington Avenue was closed Thursday night for cleaning and open again on Friday, according to an email to tenants reviewed by Bloomberg. The Washington Post reported on a similar practice at the Madison Avenue location, which was closed, reopened the next day and then closed again after a different customer reported an infection.





Executives have said, over objections from staff, that WeWork offices must stay open because some customers provide essential services, such as health care, insurance or cleaning supplies. “We have an obligation to keep our buildings open,” Marcelo Claure, the executive chairman, and Sandeep Mathrani, the CEO, wrote in a joint email to employees. The company underscored the message with a full-page ad in the New York Times on Sunday thanking customers providing “services to tackle Covid-19 and all those helping the wider community.”





Each co-working company is responding differently to the outbreak. The Wing, a women-focused workspace provider that counted WeWork as a major backer until recently, closed all 11 locations, and Audrey Gelman, the CEO, said she contacted officials to offer the spaces “for relief efforts.” Another startup, called Convene, closed more than half its sites. Industrious, like WeWork and Knotel, is keeping offices available with limited staffing.





As lawmakers around the world pass various measures to protect vulnerable tenants, co-working companies may not be able to collect rent in some places. In parts of Asia, WeWork instituted rent holidays for customers, according to a person familiar with the matter. WeWork is, in turn, seeking its own relief. It approached at least one large landlord in London about receiving short-term concessions on rent, a person with knowledge of the talks said.





Adam Mutschler, an executive coach who rents a WeWork office for himself in Washington, D.C., said the company is being irresponsible by staying open and charging him during a crisis when officials are asking him to stay home. “Their messaging is about community,” Mutschler said. “But this is not a community move. If you cared, you’d close.” Mutschler said he signed a two-year lease last fall to save about 10% on his office space but that once the crisis is over, he wants to find a way to end his contract early.





BLOOMBERG