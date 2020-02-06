JOHANNESBURG - Central bankers in Africa are joining a chorus of voices, which includes the International Monetary Fund, who are worried about surging public debt levels on the continent.
Nigerian central bank Governor Godwin Emefiele warned last month rapidly rising debt and a lack of fiscal buffers could threaten economic growth. That same week Kenyan central bank Governor Patrick Njoroge said in an interview his country is running out of room to increase its credit load.
For nearly two years the IMF and credit rating companies have admonished African governments about the dangers of accumulating too much debt as their revenues dwindle.