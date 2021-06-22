World Bank, African Union team up to help supply vaccines to African states

The World Bank and the African Union (AU) have agreed to collaborate on supplying coronavirus vaccines for up to 400 million people on the continent.

"In a boost to the African Union’s target to vaccinate 60 percent of the continent’s population by 2022, the World Bank and the AU announced that they are partnering to support the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative with resources to allow countries to purchase and deploy vaccines for up to 400 million people across Africa," the official statement on the World Bank website reads.