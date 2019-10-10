The World Bank forecast on Thursday that Egypt’s economy would grow by 5.8% this fiscal year, marginally lower than the government’s target of 5.9% but in line with the bank’s expectation six months ago. Photo: File.

INTERNATIONAL - The World Bank forecast on Thursday that Egypt’s economy would grow by 5.8% this fiscal year, marginally lower than the government’s target of 5.9% but in line with the bank’s expectation six months ago.

The World Bank inched up its growth estimate for Egypt’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the last fiscal year to 5.6% from 5.5%, matching the government’s figure. Egypt’s fiscal year starts on July 1.





“Egypt is sustaining its robust growth, fiscal outturns are improving, and external accounts are stabilizing at broadly favorable levels,” the institution said in a country note accompanying its regional economic update.





The bank expects growth to rise to 6% in the fiscal year 2020/2021, assuming that macroeconomic reforms continue and the business environment improves.





The gas, tourism, wholesale and retail trade, real estate and construction sectors have been the main drivers of growth, the note said. Net exports of goods and services inched up, private investment increased and unemployment decreased.





However, 39% of the working age population remains unemployed, it noted, “indicating relatively weak private sector job-creation”.