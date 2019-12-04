In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, photo, a clerk stacks cuts of pork at a meat market in Beijing. Chinese families are having to rethink menu options as pork prices soar despite government efforts to rebuild herds decimated by African swine fever and large-scale closures of pig farms for environmental reasons. (AP Photo/Fu Ting)

INTERNATIONAL - China’s hog population has stopped shrinking and is starting to rise, after months of decline because of African swine fever, and the recovery should keep pork prices in check, a senior agriculture ministry official said.



Pig herds probably began to pick up in November after 12 provinces, including Henan, Shandong and Jilin, reported an increase in inventories, said Yang Zhenhai, head of the ministry’s animal husbandry bureau. The declines in some provinces in the south and southwest have also eased. “Overall, breeding sow inventories are expanding and we see a bottoming in hog inventories.”





China’s wholesale pork prices have dropped for a fourth straight week from a record level, taking the decline from the start of November to almost 20%. Inflation hit a seven-year high in October on the back on rising pork prices.





A trial program to restrict movement of live hogs to six southern provinces will not push up regional prices, Yang said late Tuesday.