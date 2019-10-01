INTERNATIONAL - WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, has poached John Rogers, the boss of retailer Sainsbury’s Argos business, to be its new finance director, taking over from the outgoing Paul Richardson in early 2020.
Rogers had been seen by analysts as a contender to succeed Mike Coupe as Sainsbury’s CEO.
He has held a number of senior posts in the supermarket group over the years, including chief financial officer from 2010 until 2016. He has also worked in China, India, Japan, South Africa and the United States.