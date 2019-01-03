It first launched its African operations in Ghana in 2012 and has since expanded into Senegal, Chad, Ethiopia, DR Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania. Photo: File.

JOHANNESBURG – Five young Senegalese entrepreneurs have been selected to benefit from six months of business incubation and $2,000 seed-funding to kick-start their ventures. The Senegal Start-Up Accelerator, run by Kosmos Innovation Center and Reach for Change sought young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to tackle the challenges facing the agriculture sector through technology.

The programme is designed to support innovators in the fishing and agricultural sectors to develop their commercial solutions and maximize their impact, helping them navigate the early stages of business growth.

Over the course of six months, the recipients will get intensive and expert individual and group training, organized visits to established businesses for market research and professional mentoring.

They have a chance to secure additional funding upon completion of the programme.

Reach for Change is a non-profit organization that supports social entrepreneurs solving the most pressing issues facing children and youth in 17 countries worldwide.

It first launched its African operations in Ghana in 2012 and has since expanded into Senegal, Chad, Ethiopia, DR Congo, Rwanda and Tanzania.

The Kosmos Innovation Center provides expert training, mentorship and seed funding to support innovation and is currently active in Ghana, Mauritania and Senegal.

African News Agency (ANA)