Zambia cabinet approves energy blueprint









(181024) -- LUSAKA, Oct. 24, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu (C)(Xinhua/Peng Lijun) (yg)

INTERNATIONAL – Zambia's cabinet has approved a revised national energy policy which will guide the development and management of the energy sector, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday. Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said the revised policy builds on the previous policies of 1994 and 2008 and was anchored on the Seventh National Development Plan.

In a statement following a cabinet meeting, the spokesperson said the government decided to revise the 2008 policy with a view to comprehensively address the challenges currently being experienced in the energy sector.





"The revised policy aims at facilitating open access regimes, cost reflective tariff in the pricing of energy services in order to promote investment, encourage the multiplicity of players in the energy market and promote alternative sources of energy such as geothermal, solar, wind and other technologies such as nuclear energy," she said.





She further said cabinet approved for the publication and introduction in parliament of an electricity bill which will regulate the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity.





This, she said, was aimed at enhancing the security and reliability of the supply of electricity, provide for the sale and purchase of electricity within and outside Zambia through power purchase and power supply agreements.





It will also provide the roles and responsibilities of various players in the electricity sector, she added.





According to the government spokesperson, cabinet expressed the need to urgently address the current electricity challenges the country was going through due to the effects of climate change that have led to reduced water levels for electricity generation.





XINHUA