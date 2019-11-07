INTERNATIONAL – Zambia's cabinet has approved a revised national energy policy which will guide the development and management of the energy sector, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said the revised policy builds on the previous policies of 1994 and 2008 and was anchored on the Seventh National Development Plan.
In a statement following a cabinet meeting, the spokesperson said the government decided to revise the 2008 policy with a view to comprehensively address the challenges currently being experienced in the energy sector.