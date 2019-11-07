Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela. Photo: Twitter.

INTERNATIONAL – The Zambian government on Wednesday announced that no mining activities will take place in a national park after the plans to grant an Australian mining firm a license received a backlash from stakeholders.

The decision to grant Australian mining firm, Mwembeshi Resources Limited, a mining license in the Lower Zambezi National Park, caused a stir with stakeholders asking the government to rescind the move as it will not only affect wildlife but the ecosystem as well.



Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela said there will be no mining activities in the national park because a report that was submitted by the environmental regulator and run from 2014 to 2017 expired.



He said during a press briefing that there has been no fresh report by the Zambia Environmental Management Agency to allow mining in the national park hence the government's decision not to allow the planned move.



He said if the mining firm wanted to go ahead with its project, a fresh report needs to be done which will have to be scrutinized and approved by the government.