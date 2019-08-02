Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela. Photo: Twitter.



LUSAKA - Zambia and China on Friday pledged to further cultural relations between the two countries. Minister of Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela and Chinese Ambassador Li Jie made the pledge in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, during the official opening of a Chinese gourmet workshop, according to state-un news agency, the Zambia News and Information Services.

The Zambian minister said culture was cardinal in promoting closer ties between the two countries and that his government will use existing cultural agreements and other bilateral relations between the two countries to promote exchanges in culture, education, sport and tourism.





The government, he said, attaches great importance to developing tourism, arts and the cultural sectors, hence its decision to partner with other countries such as China.





The government has put in place measures designed to enhance the preservation, promotion and development of cultural heritage in the country.





On his part, the Chinese envoy said cultural exchange initiatives were key in enabling people from different cultures to interact and learn from each other.





The Chinese envoy said cultural exchange programs will help build strong ties between the two countries.





XINHUA