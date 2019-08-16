Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma. Photo: file.



INTERNATIONAL –The Zambian government said on Thursday that it was committed to revise the regulatory and policy frameworks in order to make them more responsive towards creating a viable business environment to attract more investment.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma said attracting more investment will only be achieved through facilitating the creation of an attractive and competitive investment incentives structure that promotes both local and foreign investment.





Speaking during an Investment Symposium held under the theme "Business Climate for Reinvestment", the Zambian minister said the government was committed towards creating and improving the business environment in order to attract investments and promote the growth of various businesses.





According to him, the implementation of the national industrial policy, national investment promotion strategy and the national trade policy and export strategy were some of the initiatives undertaken by the government to promote a positive investment environment.





Mary Ncube, Chairperson of the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA), the country's investment agency, which organized the symposium, said well-structured and directed investment environment has potential to enhance economic development.





She further expressed optimism that Zambia was on track towards achieving a sound investment environment on the global market.





The one-day symposium was organized with an objective of promoting a platform for government and the private sector to interact, exchange information and provide feedback on matters concerning investment in the southern African nation.





XINHUA