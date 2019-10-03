INTERNATIONAL –Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding for the export of maize and maize products to the neighboring country.
The deal involves the export of some 600,000 tonnes of maize and mealie-meal to the DRC and will come into effect next year.
Michael Katambo, Zambia's Minister of Agriculture said at the signing ceremony that the deal was aimed at ensuring a well-structured trade regime between the two countries in maize and other commodities following increasing levels of smuggling.