INTERNATIONAL - The Zambian government maintained that it has no plans of nationalizing the mines.
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said the government will instead continue promoting a private sector led mining industry that was anchored on the rule of law.
Speaking when Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on him, the Zambian minister said the government has put high premium on safety and wants to partner with Finnish firms that are interested in investing in the mining sector, according to a release.