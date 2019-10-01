Zambia says no plans to nationalize mines









File Photo: IOL

INTERNATIONAL - The Zambian government maintained that it has no plans of nationalizing the mines. Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Richard Musukwa said the government will instead continue promoting a private sector led mining industry that was anchored on the rule of law.

Speaking when Finnish Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury paid a courtesy call on him, the Zambian minister said the government has put high premium on safety and wants to partner with Finnish firms that are interested in investing in the mining sector, according to a release.





He however expressed happiness that some Finnish companies have partnered with local firms in the supply of equipment for the mining industry.





On her part, the Finnish envoy said Finnish companies were ready to partner with Zambian mines in areas of technology which will further promote private sector's participation in the mining sector. She said Finnish firms operating in Zambia mines have prioritized safety.





XINHUA