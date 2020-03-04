Zambia sets up fund to mitigate against Covid-19

RUSTENBURG - Zambia has approved a contingency fund for emergency preparedness, prevention and mitigation measures against Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, local media reported. Government spokesperson Dora Siliya told Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) that this was in order to timely protect the public from social, economic and cultural effects that the disease might cause. The decision was taken after President Edgar Lungu called an urgent cabinet meeting at which the Coronavirus was discussed. She said Zambia has put measures in place to prevent, detect and respond to any potential outbreak of Covid -19. Zambia is one of the 13 countries the World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified as top priority countries in Africa, which, due to their direct links or high volume of travel to China, need to be particularly vigilant for the Coronavirus.

The other countries are Algeria, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

Six African countries - Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Nigeria - have confirm cases of Covid-19.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned that the coronavirus was spreading fast across the world with 81 countries now affected. But Mkhize said South Africa was ready despite the fact there is no coronavirus case in the country that has been reported.

More than 93 000 people across the world have been infected by the virus with most of the cases in China.

Mkhize told the portfolio committee on health on Wednesday measures were in place and South Africa was ready.

- African News Agency (ANA)