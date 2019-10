Zambia should market self at China import expo: expert









Zambia's President Edgar Chagwa Lungu addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

INTERNATIONAL – Zambia should do its best to lure foreign investment at the forthcoming second China International Import Expo, a business expert has said. Nelson Musonda, president of the Chililabombwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Zambian experts should heavily market Zambia's energy, agriculture and tourism sectors.

The three economic sectors should be marketed broadly as they have a lot of investment opportunities, he said.





In the agriculture sector, for example, Chinese enterprises are welcome to bring about mechanization to the country for increased income generation, he noted.





He said Chinese and other foreign investors would want to find out what Zambia has to offer in terms of investments. It is important for Zambian experts to tailor the investment package that will result in Zambia cutting deals with Chinese investors, he said.





"We need to have genuine investors coming to Zambia, those that will enhance economic development for our country, "he said.





He urged Zambian participants to fully package Zambia as an investment destination for Foreign Direct Investments.





"Investors are interested to invest where there is value for their money," he said. The second China International Import Expo will be held on Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, a Chinese financial hub.





Recently, Zambian President Edgar Lungu said that his government was keen to open up all the country's 10 provinces for investment.





The Zambian leader said the government was determined to ensure that the whole country was opened up for investment through the provision of various incentives as it will not only enhance competitiveness but will also accelerate economic development for the benefit of citizens.





XINHUA