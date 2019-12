Zambia will suspend a 15% export duty on gemstones but not diamonds from Jan. 1 after the move that was intended to raise more revenues instead undermined production, the finance minister said on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Bwalya Ng’andu told Reuters the suspension of the export duty, announced in the official gazette on Friday, was a concession to miners after the upfront tax had hurt output.