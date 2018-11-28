Zambia is heavily dependent on hydropower and faced electricity shortages following a drought in 2016, forcing Africa’s No.2 copper producer to ration power to its mines.





Enel Green Power’s head of Africa, Asia and Oceania Lamberto Dai Pra told Reuters at the same conference that African countries should invest in technologies other than hydropower.





Dai Pra said Enel Green Power had started building five wind power projects in South Africa, which would add 700 MW of electricity to its output when completed in the next few years.





REUTERS