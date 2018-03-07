JOHANNESBURG - A Zambian community-based clean up campaign is boosting waste recycling efforts in the southern African state while encouraging entrepreneurship among residents.

The Manja Pamodzi initiative is helping to clean up post-consumer packaging waste in the capital Lusaka, improving sanitation and hygiene as a result.

The project, first initiated in the Chunga, Chawama and Kamwala townships, supports a network of collectors and aggregators, generating enterprise and alleviating poverty.

Zambian Breweries has donated two renovated trucks to two participants from Chunga and Mtendere townships to help them transport recyclable waste to recycling companies.

“This gesture will not help Chunga to be clean, but Zambia as well,” recipient Harrison Musonda said.

The Manja Pamodzi is also supported by National Breweries and Heinrich’s Syndicate in partnership with the Lusaka City Council.

- African News Agency (ANA)