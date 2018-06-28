JOHANNESBURG - Zambian Breweries said on Thursday it had launched the latest phase of its US$30 million expansion project in Ndola with the commissioning of a new packaging line.

The state-of-the-art one million hectolitre packaging line will see the Ndola plant more than double its output from 850,000 litres to 1.8 million litres, and will enable the company to meet increased demand for brands such as Eagle Lager while boosting jobs.

The company said the Ndola expansion would also help small-scale farmers in Luapula Province, who supply Zambian Breweries with cassava, a key ingredient of Eagle Lager.

Apart from increased production, the new equipment will also help Zambian Breweries reduce water wastage and use resources more efficiently.

Commerce, Trade and Industry minister Christopher Yaluma, who officially opened the new packaging line, said Zambian Breweries’ growth demonstrated that the country's "business-friendly policies are indeed working".

Commerce, Trade and Industry minister Christopher Yaluma inspects Zambian Breweries new packaging line in Ndola. PHOTO: Zambian Breweries

"We put our policies in place to ensure that the private sector continues to grow because we know that private sector growth means job creation and economic growth,” he said.

Zambian Breweries' operations director Franz Schepping said the company was expanding its warehouse at the Ndola plant.

"We expect that to be finished by September and new fermenters will be ready in November," Schepping said. "We are confident that the Ndola plant will be running at full capacity next year."

- African News Agency (ANA)