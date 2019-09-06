Photo: Reuters



INTERNATIONAL - The Zambian government said on Wednesday that it was committed to promoting digital infrastructure because of its importance to the country's economic transformation.

Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Christopher Mvunga said the government has fully embraced digital technology in an effort to accelerate economic growth, with colossal sums of money invested in order to be in tandem with digital technology.





In remarks delivered during validation meeting on digital economy diagnostic in Zambia, the official said various sectors of the economy were already benefiting from the country's digital economy transformation agenda.





"It is imperative that we as a country move with the pace at which technology is moving. It is critical for us to work together both the private and public sectors so that we achieve elements of a digital economy," he said.





The meeting, he said, would help Zambia to explore digital technology and accelerate economic growth, adding that information communication technology if used effectively and efficiently could result in improved productivity in the country.





Meanwhile, the World Bank said it was happy with the commitment shown by the Zambian government in promoting digital transformation strategies.





The World Bank Country Manager Sahr Kpundeh said Zambia was among the first countries to support the digital transformation transformation, adding that the bank was actively working with more than 17 countries in Africa.





He said the purpose of the digital economy diagnostic being carried out in Zambia and other countries was meant to better understand what was working well and what needs to be improved which will lead to proper integration of digital technologies.





In April 2018, the World Bank launched the Digital Economy for Africa initiative and to achieve this, African countries will require key foundation elements of a digital economy.





XINHUA