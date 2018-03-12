(180127) -- NANTONG, Jan. 27, 2018 (Xinhua) --Hakainde Hichilema, the leader of Zambia’s United Party for National Developmenty, has called on the government to lift its fishing ban immediately (Xinhua/Xu Congjun) (wf)

JOHANNESBURG - Hakainde Hichilema, the leader of Zambia’s United Party for National Development (UPND) opposition party, has called on the government to lift its fishing ban immediately, saying some Zambians were dependent on this industry to make a living, the Zambian Observer reported Monday.

The country’s Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock extended a fishing ban from March 1 to April 30 as a preventive measure against outbreaks of cholera in the country.

Hichilema further asserted that if he was voted into office one of his priorities would be to remove inefficiencies in the agricultural sector, after accusing Lusaka of destroying the industry.

