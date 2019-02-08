(181024) -- LUSAKA, Oct. 24, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu (C) attends a ceremony to mark the country's 54th independence anniversary, in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, Oct. 24, 2018. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun) (yg)





Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya said the plan was one of the issues discussed and approved during cabinet's first meeting this year.





She said the government was of the view that sectors such as tourism could contribute greatly to the growth of the economy away from the traditional copper industry.





"The vision of the tourism plan is for Zambia to rank among the most visited holiday destinations in Africa and the country to be a regional conference hub with a high quality, diversified and sustainable tourism industry, with tourism making a major contribution to the economic and social well-being of Zambians," she said in a release.





According to her, the cabinet also approved the establishment of a Presidential Tourism Council aimed at enhancing coordination in the promotion of tourism in the country.





The main functions of the Council will be to bring all ministries relevant to tourism growth at the senior executive level under one umbrella, identify and unlock obstacles that inhibit implementation and tourism growth and monitor performance and progress.





The cabinet approved the Tourism Master Plan for the period 2018 to 2038, a 20-year practical development strategy to enhance the economic contribution of the tourism sector to the southern African nation's economy.