CAPE TOWN - The Zimbabwean government was keen on creating conditions for investors to thrive in the southern African nation, which has experienced a collapse of its economy, president Emmerson Mnangagwa told the World Economic Forum on Africa on Thursday. The Zimbabwean president shared a stage with his counterparts from South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, Seychelles and Eswatini during a panel discussion focussed on Africa as a rising continent in a fractured world.

Mnangagwa said that for most part, his country faced a unique set of challenges compared to his counterparts.

"We have a collapsed economy. None of my friends have collapsed economies. We have a collapsed currency. None of my colleagues have experienced a collapsed currency, so we are rebuilding and reconstructing that collapsed economy, and to do so we have to interrogate what we need to do, what resources are at our disposal...," he said.

"We realise that government is not in the business of being in business, so it is critically important that we have gentlemen and ladies on this side [pointing to business delegations] which have capital, but we must create conditions in our jurisdiction where they can thrive, where they think their capital is safe."

