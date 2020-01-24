“The situation has not changed a bit,” Eddie Rowe, the UN World Food Programme’s country director in Zimbabwe, said by phone on Wednesday from the capital, Harare. “We do not see anything coming in.”

Agriculture Minister Perence Shiri said there’s less than a month’s supply, or 100,000 tons, of the staple grain in the southern African nation, according to Zimbabwe’s NewsDay newspaper. That compares with a supply gap that’s expected to be around 1 million tons. While the government said it’s started importing food, UN officials say there’s no sign of it.

INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe insists it’s prepared to deal with a deepening food crisis, but the United Nations says that so far there’s little evidence that enough corn is coming in to feed the drought-stricken nation’s 8.5 million people, nearly half the population, who are going hungry.

The nation’s corn crop is expected to plunge by half this season due to a drought that in some areas is the worst in 40 years. At the same time, an economic collapse has seen food shortages spread from the rural areas to the cities for the first time.





While Zimbabwe is facing a severe deficit of foreign exchange that is hindering its ability to ensure adequate supplies of power, fuel and food, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said the government is making the necessary arrangements for enough grain imports.





“Contracts have been signed, and we are already importing food,” Ncube said in an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos. “It’s already arriving.”



