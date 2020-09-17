Zimbabwe in talks with banks to support new stock exchange

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean authorities are in discussions with several international investment banks to support a new stock exchange that will trade exclusively in foreign currency, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said.

“The interest has been huge,” Ncube told an analyst briefing. He declined to give further details.

Yvonne Mhango, sub-Saharan Africa economist at Renaissance Capital, told the briefing that uppermost on foreign investors’ minds was the ability to repatriate their capital.

“What they want is a functioning stock exchange,” Mhango said.

The global lenders would handle clearing and settlement of trades, thereby guaranteeing investors’ funds, Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Justin Bgoni said at the event.