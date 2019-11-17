HARARE - Zimbabwe this week laboured through the country’s return to substantive bank notes after the banning of the Zimdollar in 2009, with depositors happy to access cash at no extra costs but analysts and business operators saying it was still early to determine the impact of the new units.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe released ZWL30 million into the formal banking sector on Tuesday, allowing banks to resume withdrawals in most parts of the country.
Standard Bank’s unit in Zimbabwe, Stanbic dished out a maximum of ZWL100 (equivalent to about R100 on the streets of Harare) for the day with depositors waiting for up to an hour only one cash machine was functional.