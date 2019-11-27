INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe’s mining industry has appealed to the government for help, saying output is slumping as the state-owned power company fails to honor electricity-supply contracts.
Zesa Holdings (Pvt) Ltd. has broken its promise to “ring-fence” supplies to miners, Zimbabwe’s Chamber of Mines wrote in a letter last week to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube. With some companies lacking power for three days a week, mineral production will fall by as much as 30% this year, it said.
The chamber, which represents most medium and large-scale miners, asked Ncube to intervene to ensure the utility meets its obligations. Earlier this month, the finance minister said mineral exports would help revive an economy hobbled by years of mismanagement. The miners said that a reliable power supply is essential to meeting the government’s target of boosting those exports to $12 billion by 2023.