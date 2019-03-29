

HARARE – The Zimbabwe government said Thursday it requires around 83 million dollars to repair roads and bridges that were damaged by Cyclone Idai which hit the country in mid-March.

According to the Ministry of Information, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo said engineers and other experts are already on the ground to spearhead the repair works.





"Minister July Moyo said the cost of repairing roads and bridges in the cyclone hit areas in Chimanimani and Chipinge will cost around 83 million dollars," the Ministry of Information said in a tweet.





Moyo also commended the level of competence and skill exhibited by officials in government departments and non-governmental organizations during the search and rescue efforts in Chimanimani but however, decried the lack of modern equipment required in emergency situations.





National, regional and international aid organizations are in Chimanimani and Chipinge to offer search and rescue services as well as provide relief support to victims of the cyclone.





Chipinge and Chimanimani districts in the eastern part of the country are the most affected by the cyclone which hit Zimbabwe from neighbouring Mozambique.





The government has so far confirmed that 179 people died in the country as a result of the cyclone while more than 300 people are still missing.





The government has to date released 100 million dollars towards provision of relief items to the victims as well as for infrastructure rebuilding.





XINHUA







