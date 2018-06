Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) acting president Nelson Chamisa speaks to the press in Harare. Picture: Shaun Jusa/Xinhua

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s main opposition party said on Thursday it aims to create a $100 billion economy within a decade and re-establish ties with Israel — a major foreign policy shift — if it wins July 30 elections, AP reported.

The MDC-T, which has been re-energised under 40-year-old leader Nelson Chamisa, launched its election manifesto with rare live coverage from the state broadcaster, which is closely aligned with the ruling party.

- African News Agency (ANA)