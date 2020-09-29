Zimbabwe seeks to slow exodus of doctors as economy collapses

INTERNATIONAL - Zimbabwe is seeking to tighten the rules on how a certificate which its doctors need in order to get work abroad is issued as medical professionals flee the country’s collapsing economy.

The so-called “Certificate of Good Standing” issued by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe may now need prior approval by the state, the Zimbabwe Senior Hospital Doctors Association said.

Professional bodies rely on the document as proof of clearance that doctors seeking work and study placement in a foreign country, among other things, have no outstanding disciplinary issues regarding patient care.

“The CGS is never issued by a government anywhere in the world,” the doctors association said in a Twitter posting.

Zimbabwe’s two-decade economic collapse is touching new lows with inflation at more than 750% and the country’s currency collapsing. Shortages of food and fuel are common and a quarter of the population, including many of the country’s doctors and teachers, have left to seek work in South Africa, the U.K. and other countries.