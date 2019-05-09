JOHANNESBURG - The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called upon stakeholders to engage in a national social dialogue to address issues grounding Zimbabwe, Pindula News reported. “We therefore note as labour that national social dialogue is of extreme importance and has a strategic dimension in that deepening consultation between social partners builds consensus on broad issues,” said Peter Mutasa, the president of ZCTU, as he addressed a tripartite seminar on promoting and reinforcing social dialogue in Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

According to Mutusa, the talks should involve discussion on currency options to address the ongoing crises facing the country in a balanced and inclusive manner which will promote social justice and fairness.

The trade union leader asserted that continued violations of rights enshrined in the constitution, bickering, animosity and polarisation will only serve to sink the country deeper into crisis and the abyss, further impoverishing the working people ZCTU represents.

- African News Agency (ANA)