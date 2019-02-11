Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a meeting with opposition leaders in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday. The meeting was aimed to discuss the framework for post election dialogue and to engage for a lasting solution to the country’s economic and political crises. EPA-EFE African News Agency (ANA)

INTERNATIONAL – The number of people facing hunger in Zimbabwe surged because of drought and economic shocks including rising food prices and a shortage of cash, according to a report by the Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee.

Zimbabwe has experienced intermittent food shortages since the government began an often violent land-reform program in 2000 that resulted in the seizure of mostly white-owned commercial farms.